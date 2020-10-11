Joe Biden and Herman Cain Have a Turf War Over Mike Pence’s Scalp

Because we were really hoping for a gritty origin story about the fly on Mike Pence’s head, SNL’s cold open reimagined the vice-presidential debate from the perspective of the buzzy fella: What if the fly was actually Joe Biden (Jim Carrey), who teleported to the debate to save the soul of nation? In a custom machine created by his preferred railroad service, Amtrak? Sure, Biden might’ve accidentally turned himself into a fly, and yes, he’s talking just like Jeff Goldblum (“God created dinosaurs, dinosaurs became Republicans, Republicans created Trump, Trump destroys God”), but at least he’s not Herman Cain, who was “reincarnated as a damn fly” and now laying eggs for revenge. “If you’re watching this at home,” he warns viewers, “don’t trust this white devil about rona.” We think it’s time for Pence to do a lice check.

