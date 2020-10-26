Hope You Cleaned! Vulture Festival Kicks Off in Your Home Today.

Photo-Illustration: Vulture

Hopefully you spent your weekend getting the house ready for company, because today’s the day we start parading some of your favorite cultural icons right through your very home. I’m kidding, of course. That would be wildly unsafe and prohibitively expensive. They’ll all be coming to you from VultureFestival.com, so they don’t need to know you have been sitting and working and sleeping on four weeks’ worth of laundry. It all kicks off tonight at 6 p.m. ET with the cast of Northern Exposure reuniting in full for a look back on life in our favorite Alaskan town. Then, Luca Guadagnino will teach us all about film, and I do mean film as in cinema, as in the artistic kind one discusses over wine and ambient lighting, at 7:15 p.m. ET. After that we’ll hear from the cast of Beyond the Lights about what it takes to make a beloved romantic drama. And finally, we’ll cap the night off at 9:15 p.m. ET with a little music chat between a few people who know a thing or two about it: Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Method Man. And if you can’t make day one don’t worry, you can access the events after they air on demand all week! So, buy a ticket, log on, and get ready to have your life enriched culturally and spiritually, and filled with the warmth of John Corbett’s aura.

Get your tickets now on VultureFestival.com!