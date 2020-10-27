Today at Vulture Festival: Henry Winkler, the New Girl Boys

Photo-Illustration: Vulture

Welcome, friends, to day two of Vulture Festival: In the Nest. The first-ever completely virtual Vulture Festival that basically anyone and everyone can attend. Assuming, of course, you have an internet connection. Today’s agenda includes taking a minute for yourself: Do a face mask, unclench your jaw, catch up on any events from last night that you may have missed. And when you’re ready, join us back here for a day that’s all about hanging with the guys and learning some skills.

First we have The Winkler Method: A Henry Winkler Acting Class, where, you guessed it, Henry Winkler is going to teach us acting by answering questions from real acting students from across the country. Then, it’s time to crack open a brew (or a seltzer) and kick back for A Night With the New Girl Boys Presented by Roku, which will feature Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris, and Damon Wayans Jr. hanging out with us. And finally, we’ll be getting a special screening of the second episode of How to With John Wilson in an event presented by HBO Max, followed by a Q&A with John Wilson himself and executive producer Michael Koman. We’re going to learn a lot! But most importantly, we’re going to have fun. Join us, won’t you?

Buy your tickets now and catch up on yesterday’s events at VultureFestival.com.