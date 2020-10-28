Photo-Illustration: Vulture

Morning, Vulturinos! It’s time to get ready for another night of fun as Vulture Festival: In the Nest rages on, but in a very chill, socially distant, at-your-own-pace kind of way. That said, you do have only until November 1 to watch these events before they disappear into the ether. So if you’ve been missing out, head on over and catch up on the past two nights. We’ve had Henry Winkler teaching acting, the New Girl boys reuniting, and talks with Method Man, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Luca Guadagnino, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Minnie Driver, John Wilson, and the cast of Northern Exposure, for crying out loud.

And tonight we’ve got another packed itinerary with Rachel Bloom confronting her fifth-grade bully, The Baby-Sitters Club hanging out, the cast of Never Have I Ever telling us everything, and a look at the first episode of Stylish With Jenna Lyons, presented by HBO Max. I know, it’s a lot. So grab your fanciest sweatpants and build a fort out of throw blankets or something, because this is a festival, baby! And we are doing it.

