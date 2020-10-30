Photo-Illustration: Vulture

This is it, folks! The last day before the full moon of Halloween, the last Friday before the election, the last day of Vulture Festival. It’s a day full of emotional turmoil, but if there’s one truth to cling to, it’s this: You can watch all the Vulture Festival events you want, as many times as you want, until the evening of November 1. So go ahead and dim the lights, cuddle up under some blankets, and let Whoopi Goldberg teach you a few things about how to get through this crazy thing called life. Or, watch a pet parade, catch up on last night’s art talk from Jerry Saltz, commiserate with Sam Bee and Rebecca Traister. Then, get ready for an evening of brand-new events we’ve curated especially to nurture your fragile soul.

Tonight, Rachel Brosnahan is bringing her dogs to us, and we’re going to talk about dogs. We’re gonna see some tricks and it will all be a big treat (that is both a dog reference and a Halloween reference.) Then, Real Housewife of Potomac Gizelle Bryant is logging on to offer some thoughts to franchise newcomer and Real Housewife of Salt Lake City Heather Gay. Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba will then show up on your screen to glow ethereally, provide a calm, assertive presence, and talk about their storied careers. And finally, we’ll get an early look at the first episode of HBO Max’s upcoming series I Hate Suzie, followed by a conversation with lead actress Billie Piper and writer Lucy Prebble. Let’s do this, friends. Let’s make this Friday really count.

Get your tickets now at VultureFestival.com!