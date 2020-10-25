Adele Makes Use of a Swear Jar in SNL Monologue

Adele hosted Saturday Night Live last night, opening her monologue with, “Hello, it’s me.” She addressed the fact that she was the host of the episode and not the musical guest, admitting that her album isn’t finished yet. She’d “rather just put on some wigs, have a glass of wine or six and see what happens,” and you can’t fault her for that. Adele first performed on SNL in 2008, in the same episode that featured Sarah Palin and Tina Fey as guest stars, which she notes helped launch her career in the U.S. “I don’t want to say anything too political,” she added, “So I’ll just say this, ‘Sarah Palin, babes, thanks for everything, yeah?’” The famously candid singer also confessed to her habit of swearing on live television, complete with a supercut of her swearing live at Glastonbury in 2016, but worked out a preventive technique with some help from Kenan Thompson and a huge swear jar.

