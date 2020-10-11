Bill Burr Plows Ahead in SNL Monologue

Bill Burr opened last night’s Saturday Night Live with a monologue about which only one thing can be said: a man spoke for seven minutes into a microphone. Topics ranged from anti-maskers (“Doesn’t bug me, take out your grandparents”) to Times Square (“Get the peep shows back”) to Pride Month (“A little long, don’t you think?”). Coherence was not a strict priority for Burr, who also touched on race relations and cancel culture (of course) to generally mixed results and groans from the audience, though he may have a point about John Wayne (“He was born in 1907”). As a viewing experience, the monologue was made all the more painful by the expressionless faces of the SNL house band, who usually serve as helpful barometers of a monologue’s success but whose masks betrayed no emotion here.

