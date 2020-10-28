City Girls Light Up the BET Hip Hop Awards Stage

Even though City Girls’ “Pussy Talk” had to be censored to “Kitty Talk” for the BET Hip Hop awards broadcast, Yung Miami and JT still managed to both kill the performance and get out the vote, all while in leopard catsuits. The duo made their Hip Hop awards debut with “Kitty Talk” and “Jobs” off of their second studio album, City on Lock, which dropped back in June. The performance started off with “Kitty Talk,” and involved a massive tree trunk, a pool of water, and a group of cat-suited backup dancers. For “Jobs,” City Girls left the rainforest set behind in favor of a huge screen that first read out the perfect hook of that song and then, at the end of the performance, “VOTE.” Chris Brown and Young Thug might have taken home the night’s award for Best Duo, but we all know who deserved it.

