Drake’s new album will be called Certified Lover Boy, and presumably that won’t be sung to the tune of “Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch,” even though that’s how it’s already stuck in my head. Drake announced the new album title and release date in a promo video released on his birthday, October 24. Back in April, Drake said that his sixth studio album would come out in summer 2020, but after the summer came and went, fans were left wondering when “lucky number six” would be released. Now we know it will be released January 2021. In the promo video, Drake poses to recreate old album covers, including the moody Take Care restaurant shot and the cloud-dotted profile of Nothing Was the Same. It’s like watching bb Aubrey grow up before our eyes. He was a Certified Lover Boy, but now he’s a Certified Lover Man.