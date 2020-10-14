On Wednesday, October 14, John Legend delivered an emotionally stirring performance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards dedicated to his wife Chrissy Teigen. Just two weeks ago, Teigen shared that the couple had tragically lost their baby after pregnancy complications. Clad in a white suit and sitting at piano, Legend said, “This is for Chrissy,” before launching into a moving rendition of his ballad “Never Break” from his most recent album Bigger Love, which was released in June of 2020. “We will never break/ Built on a foundation/ Strong enough to stay/ We will never break,” sang Legend. “As the water rises/ And the mountains shake/ Our love will remain.” The gorgeously sung message was loud and clear: Legend and Teigen are strong enough to weather any storm.

