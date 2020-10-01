Do you ever want to get closer to Kelly Clarkson? If so, her most recent addition to the Kellyoke canon might be for you. On Thursday, Clarkson covered Tegan And Sara’s pop-rock anthem “Closer” on The Kelly Clarkson Show and per usual it did not disappoint. Like the angel of music that she is, Clarkson decided to play with the melody a bit and sang the entire last verse of the song up the octave, effortlessly belting out a harmony that was multiple steps higher than the actual melody. Clarkson, who filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock in June, told fans on a September 22 episode of the show that while she wouldn’t be speaking about her on-going divorce on the show much, she said “you definitely will hear it musically.” If this is what it sounds like, she’s going to be just fine. Future American Idol contestants please take note: this is how you tastefully option up.

