Borat Crashed into David Dobrik’s Tesla

Wassap YouTube? My name-a David Dobrik … not! On October 21, to promote the release of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm on Amazon Prime Video, Sacha Baron Cohen appeared in character as Borat on David Dobrik’s YouTube channel. This is a significant piece of promotion, because a good chunk of Dobrik’s fanbase wasn’t alive when the original Borat was released in 2006. Whether or not you’re a fan of the Vlog Squad, it’s a treat to watch Baron Cohen improvise off of a bunch of giggling, excitable fans. He tries to gift Dobrik — or as Borat calls him, David Dubrovnik — some swag (raw pangolin meat) and is impressed by a crate in his yard. (“You have a box? You have made it big time.”) It’s also extremely funny and satisfying on a primal level to watch Borat wreck Dobrik’s shit: He crashes his truck into his Tesla, topples his fancy gumball machine (“this is how you are fed?”) and in a separate Twitter clip on Dobrik’s Twitter account, waters his laptop with a watering can.

My laptop is currently sitting in a bucket of rice hahaha pic.twitter.com/fMjDa2Ihtz — DAVID DOBRIK (@DavidDobrik) October 21, 2020

Amazon’s clearly been trying to get the youths’ eyeballs on Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, based on its marketing strategy; Baron Cohen also made an in-character appearance on the channel of gaming streamer Dr. Lupo; the gamer has sub-zero charisma or humor or affect, but at least now we know Borat’s canonical gaming rig: a Commodore 64 with a joystick. Now what’s it gonna take to make Tutar an influencer?