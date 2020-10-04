Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden Practices Self-Restraint in SNL Cold Open

Saturday Night Live is back, and with it comes the return of Alec Baldwin’s Trump impression, as well as the debut of Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden and Maya Rudolph’s Kamala Harris, in a cold open taking on last week’s disastrous presidential debate. From the moment Carrey bursts onstage, finger guns blazing, it’s his show, and he wastes no time measuring out a six foot distance from Baldwin’s Trump. Like all of us, Carrey’s squirrely Biden can only be distracted from an increasingly unhinged Trump by Harry Styles’s collaboration with the Calm app, but that relief only lasts so long. The sketch, which largely ignored the recent news of Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, culminates in Rudolph’s Harris bribing both grown men with snack food to behave, which would probably work IRL.