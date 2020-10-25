Play Biden Bingo on SNL’s Cold Open

That is about as well as the race section could have gone. pic.twitter.com/37D33cxD5w — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 25, 2020

Saturday Night Live took on the final presidential debate in last night’s cold open, bringing back Jim Carrey as Joe Biden, Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump, and Kate McKinnon as a suspiciously fidgety Rudy Giuliani. Maya Rudolph also made an appearance, though not as Kamala Harris, but as debate moderator Kristen Welker, who Baldwin’s Trump refers to as “Hoda” and “Mindy,” (“I love your project,” he notes). The cold open referenced Biden’s love of the word “malarkey” as well as the debate’s mute button, with Harris as Welker announcing, “Tonight, we have a mute button, because it was that or tranquilizer darts, and the president has a very high tolerance for those after his COVID treatment.”