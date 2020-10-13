When Nathan Apodaca’s TikTok of himself peacefully skateboarding to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” went massively viral earlier this month, it was only a matter of time before the news reached the queen herself. Stevie Nicks joined TikTok with a “Dreams” post of her own, captioned, “Afternoon vibe. Lace ‘em up!” and tagging Apodaca. Seated at a grand piano, Nicks trades in a skateboard for roller skates as she sings along to her own song. Of course, a bottle of Ocean Spray cran-raspberry juice features prominently in the background. Nicks’s TikTok follows Mick Fleetwood’s take on the meme, as well as Fleetwood Mac’s official Twitter endorsement of Apodaca’s timeless post.
Stevie Nicks Posts the Definitive ‘Dreams’ TikTok
Photo: FilmMagic