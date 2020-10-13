Stevie Nicks Posts the Definitive ‘Dreams’ TikTok

Photo: FilmMagic

When Nathan Apodaca’s TikTok of himself peacefully skateboarding to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” went massively viral earlier this month, it was only a matter of time before the news reached the queen herself. Stevie Nicks joined TikTok with a “Dreams” post of her own, captioned, “Afternoon vibe. Lace ‘em up!” and tagging Apodaca. Seated at a grand piano, Nicks trades in a skateboard for roller skates as she sings along to her own song. Of course, a bottle of Ocean Spray cran-raspberry juice features prominently in the background. Nicks’s TikTok follows Mick Fleetwood’s take on the meme, as well as Fleetwood Mac’s official Twitter endorsement of Apodaca’s timeless post.