The Bachelorette Finally Confirms What We Already Knew About Tayshia Adams

Photo: Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

Can Vulture steal you for a sec to talk about this hot and inevitable goss? On Tuesday night’s episode of The Bachelorette, the show officially confirmed something that spoiler–loving fans have been privy to since August: Tayshia Adams will be replacing Clare Crawley as the show’s lead, given that, well, Crawley has already been referring to contestant Dale Moss as her “future husband” and “fiancé” after two rose ceremonies. Adams’s reveal came as a nice surprise at the very end of the episode during a teaser for next week’s post-election outing, which also contained hints of Crawley’s emotional blowup. In the teaser, Adams, dressed in a red bikini, emerges from a pool and gives the camera a smirk. She looks like a ray of human chili pepper sunshine.

Throughout the episode, Crawley’s lack of interest in any other contestant besides Moss became inherently obvious to all of the competing men. During her first group date, Crawley canceled the morning portion of the date and spent the majority of the evening cocktail hour canoodling with Moss. In an off-camera hot-mic camera, she asked a producer “can we speed this up?” with the other men after her bedroom time with Moss concluded. Additionally, in an unprecedented move, Crawley refused to give a rose out at the end of her second group date. “I actually did not get what I needed with you guys,” she told the group. “So, right now, I feel like this rose, I won’t be able to give this out tonight. But I’m going to go sleep on things.”

As for Adams, as a helpful reminder, she appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor in 2019 before enjoying a memorable Bachelor in Paradise summer. She told Vulture last year that she was indeed a finalist to lead Hannah Brown’s hot mess of a Bachelorette season, stating that she would’ve brought more maturity and worldview to the role. (Adams is a 30 year-old divorcée from California, who used to work in phlebotomy before pivoting to an influencer lifestyle.) “I might be more tough on the guys, in the sense I’d need them to stand up a little bit more,” Adams explained when we asked what her season would look like. “The guys would definitely have to be much older, I’d tell you that much. I require a little bit more life experience, someone who really knows who they are and still aren’t trying to figure themselves out. Show up, or get out. No bullshit, let’s go, I’m trying to find a husband!” No bullshit, let’s go, we’re excited for her journey!