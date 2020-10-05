If Heidi Schreck knew a lot about the U.S. Constitution at age 15, she knows a whole lot more now. In What the Constitution Means to Me, the acclaimed Tony-nominated and Pulitzer finalist play that was filmed on Broadway and is now premiering on Amazon, you’ll meet both versions of Schreck as she re-creates the speeches about the U.S. she gave to earn scholarship money as a teen while commenting on what she hadn’t yet realized, or was repressing, back then. Marielle Heller, director of Can You Ever Forgive Me? and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, taped the film version of the play. It’ll premiere on Amazon on October 16. Absolutely cannot think of a reason why a play about how the rights of women and marginalized people in America can largely depend on the whims of the Supreme Court would seem especially relevant then.