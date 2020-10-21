Iconic Alert: Ziwe Fumudoh to Star in Showtime Variety Series

Ziwe! Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

It looks like we were right to argue this week that Ziwe Fumudoh is on the verge of being a known name to a much wider audience. The comedian is about to level up from serving as a writer on two Showtime series to becoming the star of a Showtime series of her own. The network announced today that the Desus & Mero writer and quarantine-era Instagram Live favorite will executive-produce and star in an untitled variety series produced by A24, which has been given a straight-to-series order. The show will be a mix of interviews and sketches, “including unscripted and unpredictable real-world rendezvous between everyday people and Ziwe.”

“Through her addictive online series and her work for our own Desus & Mero and Our Cartoon President, Ziwe has clearly emerged as an auteur voice in comedy and culture,” said Showtime exec Vinnie Malhotra in a press release. “She has turned all of our heads here at Showtime, and we’re excited to be the home for her new series as she continues to grow her edgy and hilarious brand of commentary on race, politics and everything in between.”

Added Fumudoh: “I am beyond excited to make my dream a reality with the brilliant minds at Showtime and A24! I can’t wait to make an iconic show with even more iconic guests.”

In addition to the Showtime project, it was announced in August that Fumudoh is writing a book of essays called, naturally, The Book of Ziwe, which is set to be released sometime in January 2022. She is truly a comedian you should — and will — know.