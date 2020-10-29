Photo: HGTV

Zooey Deschanel has been working that classic con (meeting someone, falling in love, eventually getting to appear on their HGTV show) for over a year now, and it’s finally come to fruition. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the New Girl actress will be featured on the upcoming second season of Property Brothers spinoff Celebrity IOU, having already knocked down the walls of Property Brother Jonathan Scott’s heart and covered that thing in beautiful, rustic shiplap.

We’re joking, of course; Zooey Deschanel could have probably just called HGTV, asked if she could stop by with a tape measure, and she’d have her own series by now. Still, she was admittedly obsessed with the show before ever meeting Scott, to the point that she may have sent the Scott brothers “weird stalker Twitter posts,” at least according to Drew Scott.

Allison Janney, Rainn Wilson, and This Is Us’s Justin Hartley are among this season’s other famous guest renovators, following the blueprint of first-season guests Viola Davis, Brad Pitt, Melissa McCarthy, and Jeremy Renner. As for Deschanel’s specific episode, which kicks off the season on December 14, the actress, with help from the bros, is reportedly “surprising a longtime friend by transforming a small abode into an open floor plan.” Because if Zooey Deschanel is going to be on HGTV, they are going to let her swing a sledgehammer into some drywall.