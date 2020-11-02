2 Chainz Releases So Help Me God! After Two-Month Delay

2 Chainz a.k.a. Tity Boi. Photo: 2020HHA/Getty Images via Getty Images

Trap rapper 2 Chainz, a.k.a. Tity Boi, a.k.a. Tauheed Epps, has returned with a stacked 15-track album titled So Help Me God! After facing delays on the release in late September and October due to sample and skit clearances, his sixth studio album finally dropped last night. Featuring Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert, and Rick Ross, the album also includes singles “Quarantine Thick,” featuring Mulatto, and “Money Maker,” featuring Lil Wayne. While the feature list may read like an upcoming Thanksgiving dinner during which no one brings up politics to Trump-supporting uncle Lil Wayne or failed candidate Kanye West, it seems like everyone is getting along just fine. Despite 2 Chainz’s appearance on West’s presidential “theme” song, he did not consider it a full endorsement, recently speaking at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign.

The Georgia rapper announced the updated album-release date last week along with the artwork. Solidifying once again that he’s “different,” 2 Chainz said this with the announcement of the full album:

“Lot of artists have used baby pics to tell their story but this one different! this is 8th grade me, a proof pic bc we couldn’t afford to order the picture package and yes I had on 2 chains.”

Not letting quarantine slow down his grind, 2 Chainz has put out three music videos for the new album so far, beginning with “Money Maker” back in September. Earlier this month, he dropped the music video for “Quarantine Thick,” showcasing a quar slumber party with plenty of weed, snacks, and ass-shaking. This morning, he debuted the shimmery ’80s-glamour- and funk-influenced music video for “Can’t Go for That,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Lil Duval, which samples the original song by Hall & Oates.

So Help Me God! is available for streaming everywhere.