Beyoncé Leads the 2021 Grammy Nominations

If you’ve struggled to keep up with the whirlwind of music awards from the past few weeks — the CMAs, the Latin Grammys, and the AMAs, to name a few — just know it’s not letting up anytime soon. The Recording Academy announced its nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards this morning, on schedule as ever even during a global pandemic. A stacked cast including musicians Dua Lipa, Mickey Guyton, Imogen Heap, Lauren Daigle, Pepe Aguilar, Yemi Alade, and Nicola Benedetti, along with TV hosts Gayle King and Sharon Osborne, joined the Recording Academy’s interim president and CEO, Harvey Mason Jr., to reveal the nominations on a livestream on November 24. See how the nominees fare during the 2021 ceremony (which may or may not also be a livestream, COVID willing) on January 31.
Album of the Year
Chilombo, Jhene Aiko
Black Pumas (Deluxe), Black Pumas
Everyday Life, Coldplay
Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier
Women in Music Pt. III, Haim
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone
Folklore, Taylor Swift
Record of the Year
“Black Parade,” Beyoncé
“Colors,” Black Pumas
“Rockstar,” DaBaby and Roddy Ricch
“Say So,” Doja Cat
“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish
“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
“Circles,” Post Malone
“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé
Song of the Year
“Black Parade,” Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice (Beyoncé)
“The Box,” Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore (Roddy Ricch)
“Cardigan,” Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)
“Circles,” Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh (Post Malone)
“Don’t Start Now,” Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren (Dua Lipa)
“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell (Billie Eilish)
“I Can’t Breathe,” Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas (H.E.R.)
“If the World Was Ending,” Julia Michaels & JP Saxe (JP Saxe & Julia Michaels)
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Best R&B Performance
“Lightning and Thunder,” Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend
“Black Parade,” Beyoncé
“All I Need,” Jacob Collier Feat. Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign
“Goat Head,” Brittany Howard
“See Me,” Emily King
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Sit On Down,” The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor
“Wonder What She Thinks of Me,” Chloe X Halle
“Let Me Go,” Mykal Kilgore
“Anything For You,” Ledisi
“Distance,” Yebba
Best R&B Song
“Better Than I Imagine,” Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson (Robert Glasper Feat. H.E.R and Meshell Ndegeocello)
“Black Parade,” Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice (Beyoncé)
“Collide,” Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi (Tiana & EARTHGANG)
“Do It,” Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch & Vincent Van Den Ende (Chloe X Halle)
“Slow Down,” Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)
Best Progressive R&B Album
Chilombo, Jhene Aiko
Ungodly Hour, Chloe X Halle
Free Nationals, Free Nationals
F*** Yo Feelings, Robert Glasper
It Is What It Is, Thundercat
Best R&B Album
Happy 2 Be Here, Any Clemons
Take Time, Giveon
To Feel Loved, Luke James
Bigger Love, John Legend
All Rise, Gregory Porter
Best Rap Performance
“Deep Reverence,” Big Sean feat. Nipsey Hustle
“Bop,” DaBaby
“What’s Poppin,” Jack Harlow
“The Bigger Picture,” Lil Baby
“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé
“Dior,” Pop Smoke
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Rockstar,” DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
“Laugh Now, Cry Later,” Drake feat. Lil Durk
“Lockdown,” Anderson .Paak
“The Box,” Roddy Ricch
“HIGHEST IN THE ROOM,” Travis Scott
Best Rap Album
Black Habits, D Smoke
Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica
King’s Disease, Nas
The Allegory, Royce Da 5’9”
Best Rap Song
“The Bigger Picture,” Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai’shaun Williams (Lil Baby)
“The Box,” Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore (Roddy Ricch)
“Laugh Now, Cry Later,” Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour & Ryan Martinez (Drake feat. Lil Durk)
“Rockstar,” Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV & Rodrick Moore (DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch)
“Savage,” Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé)
Best Music Video
“Brown Skin Girl,” Beyoncé
“Life Is Good,” Future Feat. Drake
“Lockdown,” Anderson .Paak
“Adore You,” Harry Styles
“Goliath,” Woodkid
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Yummy,” Justin Bieber
“Say So,” Doja Cat
“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish
“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
“Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
“Cardigan,” Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Un Día (One Day),” J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy
“Intentions,” Justin Bieber and Quavo
“Dynamite,” BTS
“Rain on me,” Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
“Exile,” Taylor Swift and Bon Iver
Best Pop Vocal Album
Changes, Justin Bieber
Chromatica, Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Fine Line, Harry Styles
Folklore, Taylor Swift
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Blue Umbrella, Burt Bacharach and Daniel Tashain
True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, Harry Connick Jr.
American Standard, James Taylor
Unfollow the Rules, Rufus Wainwright
Judy, Renee Zellweger
Best Rock Performance
“Shameika,” Fiona Apple
“Not,” Big Thief
“Kyoto,” Phoebe Bridgers
“The Steps,” Haim
“Stay High,” Brittany Howard
“Daylight,” Grace Potter
Best Metal Performance
“Bum-Rush,” Body Count
“Underneath,” Code Orange
“The In-Between,” In This Moment
“Bloodmoney,” Poppy
“Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) — Live,” Power Trip
Best Rock Song
“Kyoto,” Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler, and Mashall Vore (Phoebe Bridgers)
“Lost In Yesterday,” Kevin Parker (Tame Impala)
“Not,” Adrianne Lenker (Big Thief)
“Shameika,” Fiona Apple (Fiona Apple)
“Stay High, Brittany Howard (Brittany Howard)
Best Rock Album
A Hero’s Death, Fontaines D.C.
Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight, Grace Potter
Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson
The New Abnormal, The Strokes
Best Alternative Album
Hyperspace, Beck
Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple
Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers
Jaime, Brittany Howard
The Slow Rush, Tame Impala
Best Dance Recording
“On My Mind,” Diplo & Sidepiece
“My High,” Disclosure Feat. Aminé & Slowthai
“The Difference,” Flume feat. Toro y Moi
“Both Of Us,” Jayda D
“10%,” Kaytranada feat. Kali Uchis
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Kick I, Arca
Planet’s Mad, Baauer
Energy, Disclosure
Bubba, Kaytranada
Good Faith, Madeon
Best Country Solo Performance
“Stick That In Your Country Song,” Eric Church
“Who You Thought I Was,” Brandy Clark
“When My Amy Prays,” Vince Gill
“Black Like Me,” Mickey Guyton
“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“All Night,” Brothers Osbourne
“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
“Ocean,” Lady A
“Sugar Coat,” Little Big Town
“Some People Do,” Old Dominion
Best Country Song
“Bluebird,” Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert (Miranda Lambert)
“The Bones,” Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz (Maren Morris)
“Crowded Table,” Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna (The Highwomen)
“More Hearts Than Mine,” Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland (Ingrid Andress)
“Some People Do,” Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)
Best Country Album
Lady Like, Ingrid Andress
Your Life is a Record, Brandy Clark
Wildcard, Miranda Lambert
Nightfall, Little Big Town
Never Will, Ashley McBryde
Best New Age Album
Songs from the Bardo, Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith
Periphery, Priya Darshini
FORM//LESS, Superposition
More Guitar Stories, Jim “Kimo” West
Meditations, Cory Wong & Jon Batiste
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Axiom, Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah
Chronology Of A Dream: Live at Village Vanguard, Jon Baptiste
Take The Stars, Black Violin
Americana, Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell
Live At The Royal Albert Hall, Snarky Puppy
Best Remixed Recording
“Do You Ever (RAC Mix),” RAC (Phil Good)
“Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix),” Deadmau5 (Morgan Page)
“Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Remix),” Jasper Street Co. (Louie Vega)
“Roses (Imanbek Remix),” Saint JHN (Imanbek Zeikenov)
“Young & Alive (Bazzi vs. Haywire Remix),” Bazzi (Haywyre)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Black Hole Rainbow (Devon Gilfillian)
Expectations (Katie Pruitt)
Hyperspace (Beck)
Jaime (Brittany Howard)
25 Trips (Sierra Hull)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua
Gershwin: Porgy and Bess
Hynes: Fields
Ives: Complete Symphonies
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, ‘Babi Yar’
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Watt
Producer of the Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
David Frost
Jesse Lewis
Dmitriy Lipay
Elaine Martone
Best Music Film
Beastie Boys Story, Beastie Boys, Spike Jonze
Black Is King, Beyoncé
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, Freestyle Love Supreme
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, Linda Ronstadt
That Lil Ol’ Band From Texas, ZZ Top
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
“Guinevere,” Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah, track from: Axiom
“Pachamama,” Regina Carter, track from: Ona (Thana Alexa)
“Celia,” Gerald Clayton
“All Blues” Chick Corea, track from: Trilogy 2 (Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade)
“Moe Honk,” Joshua Redman, track from: RoundAgain (Redman Mehldau McBride Blade)
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Ona, Thana Alexa
Secrets Are The Best Stories, Kurt Elling Feat. Danilo Pérez
Modern Ancestors, Carmen Lundy
Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper, Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band
What’s The Hurry, Kenny Wahsington
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
on the tender spot of every calloused moment, Ambrose Akinmusire
Waiting Game, Terri Lyne Carrington And Social Science
Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard, Gerald Clayton
Trilogy 2, Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
Roundagain, Redman Mehldau McBride Blade
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Dialogues on Race, Gregg August
MONK’estra Plays John Beasley, John Beasley
The Intangible Between, Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band
Songs You Like A Lot, John Hollenbeck With Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace And The Frankfurt Radio Big Band
Data Lords, Maria Schneider Orchestra
Best Latin Jazz Album
Tradiciones, Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra
Four Questions, Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
City of Dreams, Chico Pinheiro
Viento y Tiempo: Live at Blue Note Tokyo, Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola
Trane’s Delight, Poncho Sanchez
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“Wonderful Is Your Name,” Melvin Crispell III
“Release (Live),” David Frazier (Ricky Dillard Featuring Tiff Joy)
“Come Together,” Rodney “Darkchild” Lashawn Daniels, Rodney Jerkins, Lecrae Moore & Jazz Nixon (Jerkins Presents: The Good News)
“Won’t Let Go,” Travis Greene
“Movin’ On,” Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb McReynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard & Terrell Demetrius Wilson (Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music)
“Holy Water,” Andrew Bergthold, Ed Cash, Franni Cash, Martin Cash & Scott Cash (We The Kingdom)
“Famous For (I Believe),” Chuck Butler, Krissy Nordhoff, Jordan Sapp, Alexis Slifer & Tauren Wells (Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson)
“There Was Jesus,” Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams (Zach Williams & Dolly Parton)
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“The Blessing (Live),” Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe Carnes & Steven Furtick (Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship)
“Sunday Morning,” Denisia Andrews, Jones Terrence Antonio, Saint Bodhi, Brittany Coney, Kirk Franklin, Lasanna Harris, Shama Joseph, Stuart Lowery, Lecrae Moore & Nathanael Saint-Fleur (Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin)
Best Gospel Album
2econd Wind: Ready, Anthony Brown & group therAPy
My Tribute, Myron Butler
Choirmaster, Ricky Dillard
Gospel According To PJ, PJ Morton
Kierra, Kierra Sheard
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Run To The Water, Cody Carnes
All Of My Best Friends, Hillsong Young & Free
Holy Water, We The Kingdom
Citizen Of Heaven, Tauren Wells
Jesus Is King, Kanye West
Best Roots Gospel Album
Beautiful Day, Mark Bishop
20/20, The Crabb Family
What Christmas Really Means, The Erwins
Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album), Fisk Jubilee Singers
Something Beautiful, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny
Por Primera Vez, Camilo
Mesa Para Dos, Kany García
Pausa, Ricky Martin
3:33, Debi Nova
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Aura, Bajofondo
Monstruo, Cami
Sobrevolando, Cultura Profética
La Conquista Del Espacio, Fito Paez
Miss Colombia, Lido Pimienta
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Hecho En México, Alejandro Fernández
La Serenata, Lupita Infante
Un Canto Por Mexico, Vol.1, Natalia Lafourcade
Bailando Sones y Huapangos Con el Mariachi Sol de Mexica de Jose Hernandez, Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez
AYAYAY!, Christian Nodal
Best Tropical Latin Album
Mi Tumbao, José Alberto “El Ruiseñor”
Infinito, Edwin Bonilla
Sigo Cantando Al Amor (Deluxe), Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis
40, Grupo Niche
Memorias de Navidad, Víctor Manuelle
Best American Roots Performance
“Colors,” Black Pumas
“Deep In Love,” Bonny Light Horseman
“Short and Sweet,” Brittany Howard
“I’ll Be Gone,” Norah Jones & Mavis Staples
“I Remember Everything,” John Prine
Best American Roots Song
“Cabin,” Laura Rogers & Lydia Rogers (The Secret Sisters)
“Ceiling To The Floor,” Sierra Hull & Kai Welch (Sierra Hull)
“Hometown,” Sarah Jarosz
“I Remember Everything,” Pat McLaughlin & John Prine (John Prine)
“Man Without a Soul,” Tom Overby & Lucinda Williams (Lucinda Williams)
Best Americana Album
Old Flowers, Courtney Marie Andrews
Terms Of Surrender, Hiss Golden Messenger
World On The Ground, Sarah Jarosz
El Dorado, Marcus King
Good Souls Better Angels, Lucinda Williams