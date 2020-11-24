Every Grammy Nominee for Best Rock Performance Is a Woman

Photo: Shutterstock

Congrats to the following women for, as the Grammys would condescendingly say, stepping up: This year’s nominations for Best Rock Performance are composed entirely of women or woman-fronted bands, making it the only category noticeably devoid of testosterone. “Not,” by Big Thief; “Shameika,” by Fiona Apple; “Kyoto,” by Phoebe Bridgers; “The Steps,” by Haim; “Stay High,” by Brittany Howard; and “Daylight,” by Grace Potter are the six contenders, with the songs by Apple, Bridgers, Big Thief, and Howard also nominated in the Best Rock Song category. (Which itself is 80 percent women.) Be sure tune in to the virtual ceremony on Monday, January 31, to see if the Grammys president will say something dumb again and then try to quickly apologize for it.