90 Day Fiancé Returns With New Couples, New Drama

As sure as the seasons change, so too must a new season of the 90 Day Fiancé universe be ushered into the world. With 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way ending in a few short weeks, TLC’s original flavor of 90 Day Fiancé is back with its eighth season. Featuring four new and three returning couples, there seems to be a great mix of those who are genuinely, deeply in love and those who are scamming all over the world.

As seen in the new trailer above, the show’s eighth season promises some of its most intriguing couples yet. Whether you’re new to 90 Day Fiancé and are finally ready to jump aboard TLC’s reality behemoth, or you’ve eagerly been awaiting updates on previous franchise couples, this season has something for you.

Welcome to the big show, Rebecca and Zied! Photo: Jessica McGowan/Getty/2020 Jessica McGowan

If you do want to catch up before the premiere, previous seasons of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days will definitely provide entertaining context for couples like Tarik and Hazel (you will not want to miss his singing in season two, and wow, Hazel is a bisexual queen now?) or Rebecca and Zied (the tattoo that Zied shows off in the trailer is truly shocking if you remember Rebecca’s brief meeting with his family in season three). There’s also season seven’s Mike and Natalie, who managed to drag the carcass of their relationship into this new season.

Say hello to Brandon and Julia. Photo: CAROLINE MARTIN PHOTOGRAPHY/CAROLINE MARTIN PHOTOGRAPHY

It looks like the four new couples featured can hold their own among the drama. There’s Brandon, who lives on a farm with his conservative parents and expects his fun-loving Russian bride, Julia, to go to work as a farmhand. There’s Jovi and Yara, who follow in the grand tradition of beautiful, 20-something 90 Day Fiancé idiots who got too drunk on vacation and mistook it for love. And, of course, there’s an old white woman being scammed. The inclusion of Andrew and Amira, however, who face difficulties that leave Amira stuck in a detention center, could signal the show is finally ready to address some of the more serious aspects of immigration. We’ll find out when 90 Day Fiancé returns on Sunday, December 6, at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.