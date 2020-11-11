Netflix and Apple TV+ Both Have Afterparty Shows to Call Their Own

You can choose only one Afterparty. Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Shutterstock

Both Apple TV+ and Netflix have Afterparty shows in the works, but it looks like, aside from their titles, that they’ll be very different offerings with very different casts. The former streaming network revealed today the cast of a new comedy series from Phil Lord and Chris Miller titled The Afterparty, which was first announced by Variety in late June. Set at a high-school reunion after-party, the eight-episode murder-mystery comedy will switch to a new character’s perspective each episode, “each with its own unique visual format and film genre to match the teller’s personality.” It will star Tiffany Haddish, Veep and Detroiters alum Sam Richardson, Stath Lets Flats’ Jamie Demetriou, Ben Schwartz, Dave Franco, Ilana Glazer, The Mindy Project’s Ike Barinholtz, Search Party’s John Early, and Zoë Chao.

Netflix’s show, titled The Netflix Afterparty, was also announced today, and it is perhaps the result of David Spade shopping around his Comedy Central series Lights Out, which was canceled by the network in early April. Spade will host the weekly panel show alongside Fortune Feimster, who appeared on Lights Out several times, and London Hughes. Every week, the three hosts will be joined by a comedian to “celebrate one of the latest Netflix movies or TV shows to hit the cultural zeitgeist, with the stars of that title participating in interviews, pop culture discussions, sketches and segments.” Netflix has ordered 18 episodes already, with a premiere date slated for sometime in 2021.

So the choice is yours: Which Afterparty do you plan to attend? Will it be the Lord and Miller scripted series that will devote an entire episode and filming style to the perspective of Early as an “overly eager” detective, or will it be a Netflix show about Netflix shows?