According to the Guardian, 27 diaries written by Alan Rickman will be published as a single book in 2022. In case you were hoping for secret, salacious tidbits from the late actor’s private life, however, those will continue to be confined to the fevered imaginings of your Harry Potter fan fic. Rickman had reportedly planned to publish his work, which spans 25 years starting in the early ‘90s, at some point in his life.

Per the Guardian, the dozens of volumes will be edited down into a single book, which will reportedly touch on a wide range of topics, from politics to theater reviews to behind-the-scenes moments from the making of the eight Harry Potter movies, filmed from 2001 to 2011. Rickman reportedly wrote up until his death in 2016.

“I’m delighted that Canongate will be publishing Alan’s diaries and couldn’t have wished for a finer appointment of editor than Alan Taylor,” the actor’s widow Rima Horton said about the book. “The diaries reveal not just Alan Rickman the actor but the real Alan – his sense of humour, his sharp observation, his craftsmanship, and his devotion to the arts.” As for a name, there’s really no way to do better than the tome’s title: The Diaries of Alan Rickman.