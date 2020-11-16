House of Cads? Men of a Certain Rage? Grace and Stanky? Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Shutterstock

Alec Baldwin is a hammy blowhard comedy veteran who hates Trump. Kelsey Grammer is a hammy blowhard comedy veteran who loves the guy. This classic real-life Odd Couple situation is going coming to fruition as an untitled ABC sitcom that will premiere in the 2021–2022 TV season. The premise: “Roommates in their 20s until their warring egos drove them apart, three men reunite decades later for one more run at the lives they’ve always wanted.” Who will be the third roommate? And will these old friends realize that they have more in common than what separates them? Find out in September 2021 … on House of Hams (Vulture’s working title). And before you ask: of course we’ll ship them, because we’re desperate. Bring on the fan art.