Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

Alicia Vikander and Terence Winter are hoping very much you’d like to Dial M for Murder, but definitely don’t do it if you’re a wealthy socialite having an affair with a crime novelist. In that case, have a friend or family member dial M for you. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Ex Machina actress will reportedly star in and executive produce an adaptation for MGM/UA Television based on the 1952 stage play-turned-1954 Alfred Hitchcock film, both written by British playwright Frederick Knott.

Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter and Vinyl writer Michael Mitnick are also involved in developing the show, which will be an anthology series that would “reset each season.” Their reimagining of Dial M for Murder would reportedly “tell the crime thriller from the female perspective,” ostensibly from that of Margot, played in the film by Grace Kelly, whose husband Tony, portrayed in the movie by Ray Milland, makes her the target of a complex murder plot once he discovers her infidelity. And why not? Dialing M for murder is, of course, a gender neutral mistake anybody with a telephone can make.