Thanks? Photo: Kevin Mazur/AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Taraji P. Henson was not joking when she warned the audience at Sunday’s American Music Awards that Jennifer Lopez and Maluma were about to melt their televisions. If you got through their entire performance before your screen liquified, however, you got to enjoy the pair bringing back their music video’s moody, Chicago vibe for “Pa’ Ti + Lonely,” complete with glowing red bars, a seductive chair dance, and some good ol’ fashioned table writhing.

That’s probably all you needed to hear to immediately skip down and watch their performance, but if you’re still reading this, there’s more: the songs will be featured in JLo’s upcoming rom-com Marry Me also co-starring the Colombian singer and Owen Wilson, currently due out in May 2021. Okay, go ahead, go back to being unbelievably horny.