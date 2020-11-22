That’s him, we swear. Photo: AMA2020/Getty Images via Getty Images

Clearly attempting to one-up his own firework-filled MTV VMAs performance earlier this fall, The Weeknd took to the streets of Los Angeles (specifically, a viaduct) with thousands of beautiful explosives for tonight’s American Music Awards rendition of “In Your Eyes” and “Save Your Tears,” after winning this year’s Best R&B Album for After Hours.

The performance made us wonder: how much firework smoke is medically advisable for one singer to inhale? Does the limit exist? The same fear goes for The Weeknd’s very special guest, Kenny G, though Kenny does exit the performance early, presumably because he needs to keep those beautiful, saxophone-powering lungs in working order.

THE WEEKND x KENNY G SHUT DOWN LOS ANGELES #AMAs pic.twitter.com/OiDNRLNK6v — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 23, 2020