Did the AMAs Learn Nothing From the CMAs?

The 2020 American Music Awards will be held in person, indoors, in a pandemic. Photo: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

If we were listing off work that was essential, awards shows wouldn’t even come close. Yet here’s another awards show just trucking along, happening in person, indoors, in a pandemic. The American Music Awards will take place this Sunday, November 22, live from Los Angeles’s Microsoft Theater. That’s a string of words that should be sending shivers down your spine as COVID-19 continues to ravage the U.S., in a third wave that looks worse than the first two. Performers so far include new mom Katy Perry, Billie Eilish, BTS, Dua Lipa, Shawn Mendes, Jennifer Lopez and Maluma, Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny with Jhay Cortez, and Lil Baby, while Taraji P. Henson is set to host. ABC hasn’t announced who will perform live and who will perform remotely, or how full the audience will be, or what specific measures will be in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Reps for the awards have not responded to a request for comment.

What we do know, though, is that four crew members have already tested positive for COVID-19, Deadline reported over the weekend. One of them had been inside the theater, and workers disinfected the area once their positive test came back, in addition to disinfecting the entire theater each night; sources told Deadline that the show has already conducted over 700 tests. It’s starting to sound like déjà vu from last week’s CMA Awards, when artists who were set to perform began testing positive days before the show, and more rolled in even hours before the broadcast. One musician, Lady A’s Charles Kelley, pretaped a duet performance with Carly Pearce, then found out someone in his band had a close contact who tested positive; Kelley and the rest of Lady A didn’t attend the ceremony, but the situation raised questions that were never answered, like when they taped the performance and whether that was before or after their contact. Not to mention, the actual awards looked to have an audience of around 100 country stars, sitting unmasked at four-person tables and sometimes high-fiving or hugging when they won awards. (We’ll give the CMAs this, it did look more distanced than the Billboard Latin Music Awards.) Hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker joked about staying six feet apart when they really didn’t look to be six feet apart.

Also this week, the Latin Grammys are holding a virtual ceremony on November 19, billed as a “reimagined telecast” based in Miami, with performances from around the world. The MTV Video Music Awards did the same thing throughout New York City in August after initially planning for an in-person ceremony, and it ended up being pretty fun; the Academy of Country Music Awards and Country Music Television Awards followed with ceremonies spread throughout Nashville and Tennessee, respectively. Which is all to say: We don’t have to do this! Let the stars accept awards from their homes! Have the musicians perform at fun, outdoor sites throughout California! Aside from the whole pandemic safety thing, wouldn’t that just be more fun and creative anyway?