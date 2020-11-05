Anderson Cooper Has Snapped and He’s Taking the Good Name of Turtles With Him

Photo: CNN

What has a turtle ever done to you, Anderson Cooper? Sure, if you happen to have a lot of bugs and worms lying around, they will go to town, but at a certain point, that’s on you for leaving all your bugs and worms within turtle-shot. On Thursday evening, Cooper threw turtles under the bus (not literally, he’s not that cruel) while reacting to President Trump’s Thursday evening address, during which POTUS alleged widespread voter fraud in this week’s presidential election as a way to explain his increasingly-unfavorable vote count. During his speech, Trump offered no proof or documentation that “illegal votes” had been cast or counted, a claim he began making weeks before the election itself.

“I don’t think we’ve ever seen anything like this from a president of the United States,” said Cooper. “And, I think, like Jake [Tapper] said, it is sad, and it is truly pathetic. And of course it is dangerous, and of course it will go to courts, but you’ll notice the President did not have any evidence presented at all. Nothing.”

“That is the president of the United States,” he continued, live, on CNN. “That is the most powerful person in the world, and we see him, like an obese turtle on his back, flailing in the hot sun, realizing his time is over. But he just hasn’t accepted it, and he wants to take everybody down with him, including this country.” Needless to say, Twitter loved Cooper’s reptilian simile, and you know, maybe the turtles enjoyed having a night off from all those Mitch McConnell comparisons for once.

