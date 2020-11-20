Andrew Cuomo Just Won an Emmy for His COVID-19 Press Conferences

Photo: Governor Andrew M. Cuomo/YouTube

New York City schools have shut down again, Western New York is breaking COVID-19 case records, and experts have begun to recommend another statewide shutdown — but hey, at least Andrew Cuomo just won an Emmy! The International Emmy Awards recognized the governor of New York with its 2020 Founders Award, the group announced on November 20, citing “his effective use of television during the pandemic” through his press conferences. “The Governor’s 111 daily briefings worked so well because he effectively created television shows, with characters, plot lines, and stories of success and failure,” said Bruce L. Paisner, president and CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. If you think that sounds like a showrunner’s job, well, you wouldn’t be wrong — recent past winners include Game of Thrones’ David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal’s Shonda Rhimes. Although, we don’t remember any of them having instantly memeable slideshows.

Cuomo joked about the award on a call with reporters a few hours after the award was announced. When asked about potential COVID-19 spread in New York this winter he said, “I’m not in the prophecy business,” but added, “I can prophesize about upcoming Emmy awards.” (Still no Tony predictions though.) He also thanked the Legislative Correspondents Association, which covered the briefings. “I think some of the more dramatic performances during the COVID presentations were thanks to the encouragement of the LCA,” he said, flicking at sometimes tough questions from reporters. “I’ll share my Emmy with you,” he added to the reporters, joking that he’d bring it to their next press conference. Cuomo will receive the award during the livestreamed International Emmys ceremony on November 23.