Photo: Craig Sjodin/ABC

For everyone who thought Clare Crawley and Dale Moss wouldn’t last more than five days after blowing up and leaving The Bachelorette together: Well, we don’t know what to tell you, except that you’re wrong. For now. Appearing on Tuesday’s episode in a bonus segment to update viewers about their relationship, the couple confirmed that they’re still very much engaged and happy, although Crawley’s declarations about their future gave Moss noticeable (and quite memeable) pause. “Babies!” Crawley squealed when host Chris Harrison asked “what’s next” for them. “Uh, we’ve, like, talked a little,” Moss responded. “We’re going to get married first.” Crawley, without missing a beat, adjusted her response a bit. “Whatever happens!” she added. “We’re just excited to start our lives together and to get to know each other more and more.”

As Crawley has admitted since exiting the show with Moss in last week’s episode, she preemptively fell in love with him after stalking his social media pages during quarantine and realizing the extent of their similarities. However, Crawley unequivocally stated that the duo didn’t communicate prior to the season, and she’s upset that Bachelorette fans don’t seem to believe them. “I think I’d be lying if I said it didn’t hurt me because here is something that I finally found that makes me so incredibly happy to my core,” she said in the segment. “To finally feel this type of love that I have been craving and wanting, I just wish people could be happy for us.” Yes, we are happy — happy that Tayshia Adams is now Bachelorette number 17.