Ariana Grande’s “Positions,” the lead single off her new album of the same name, has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It debuts one slot ahead of Luke Combs’s new country single “Forever After All,” which has lyrics about cold beer and trucks in its opening stanza alone, so you don’t really need to listen to it to get the idea. “Positions” is Grande’s fifth new single to debut at No. 1 on the Hot 100, solidifying her record for most No. 1 debuts. Grande’s other four Billboard chart-topping singles, which all debuted in the top position, are “Thank U, Next,” “7 Rings,” “Stuck With U,” and “Rain on Me.” To turn her chart record into a gentleman’s five with a jam about being a verse switch? We celebrate that.
Ariana Grande’s ‘Positions’ Debuts in the Only Billboard Position That Matters
Photo: CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images