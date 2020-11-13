duets

Ariana Grande and Thundercat Go Through ‘Them Changes’ at Virtual Adult Swim Festival

By

On Friday, Ariana Grande stopped by Thundercat’s set during the first day of this weekend’s virtual Adult Swim Festival for a surprise performance of his song “Them Changes.” The Positions singer had previously sung a solo cover of the 2015 single from Thundercat’s 2017 album Drunk, which was previously released on his 2015 EP The Beyond/Where the Giants Roam, for BBCRadio’s Live Lounge in September 2018.

In the press release for the duet, Thundercat ruminates on his collaboration with Grande, having met through his long-time friend and her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, whom the artist remembered on social media in September upon the two-year anniversary of Miller’s death. Says Thundercat, “It feels like Ariana and I are forever connected through Mac, and this is part of the healing process.”

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
Ariana and Thundercat Undergo ‘Them Changes’ at Adult Swim