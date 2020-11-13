On Friday, Ariana Grande stopped by Thundercat’s set during the first day of this weekend’s virtual Adult Swim Festival for a surprise performance of his song “Them Changes.” The Positions singer had previously sung a solo cover of the 2015 single from Thundercat’s 2017 album Drunk, which was previously released on his 2015 EP The Beyond/Where the Giants Roam, for BBCRadio’s Live Lounge in September 2018.

In the press release for the duet, Thundercat ruminates on his collaboration with Grande, having met through his long-time friend and her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, whom the artist remembered on social media in September upon the two-year anniversary of Miller’s death. Says Thundercat, “It feels like Ariana and I are forever connected through Mac, and this is part of the healing process.”