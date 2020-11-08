Ariana Grande’s Positions Ends Up On Top of the Billboard Album Charts

Photo: Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV

Following in the tiny, high-heeled footprints of its debut single of the same name, Ariana Grande’s Positions has found itself in the best position of all: on top. According to Billboard, the singer’s latest EP, which dropped last Friday, October 30, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 album chart, in addition to their pop and streaming album charts, making it her fifth studio album to premiere at number one, after 2013’s Yours Truly, 2014’s My Everything, 2018’s Sweetener, and 2019’s Thank U Next. The outlet also notes that three of those number one albums premiered in the span of two years and three months, the fastest any female artist has raked in three number one official studio albums ever.

Billboard additionally points out that Grande’s chart-topping premiere comes without the help of the industry’s notoriously fraught ticket bundles, which offers fans the opportunity to buy an artist’s album alongside merch or concert tickets, as the outlet stopped counting bundles toward an artist’s chart position on October 9. Ariana Grande might be switching them positions for you, but your position on Ariana Grande remains the same: extremely in favor of.