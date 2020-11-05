Somehow, The Bachelorette Is Still Airing Tonight

Photo: Craig Sjodin/ABC

ABC is trading George Stephanopoulos and David Muir for a woman who huffed the crotch of some guy’s pants and prematurely declared him her fiancé. (Better than hereby claiming him, but we digress.) Despite the presidential election moving into its third evening of nail-biting coverage as votes continue to be counted in several key states, Bachelorette host Chris Harrison has assured the nation that Clare Crawley’s journey, which is likely ending tonight with Tayshia Adams as her replacement, will still air without interruption. Posting to Twitter this afternoon, Harrison confirmed that ABC will be airing Crawley’s big episode “in its entirety” starting at 8 p.m., and “if there’s breaking news ABC will break in but you won’t miss a thing.” Depending on the amount of election updates, he added, the episode could surpass its usual runtime: “We may go over the two hour mark, so if you’re recording extend the end time to be safe.” Because nothing screams America quite like bouncing between Steve Kornacki’s big board o’ maps and Crawley’s unionizing men.