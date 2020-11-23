Bad Bunny Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Skipping the AMAs

Bad Bunny, real name Benito Martínez Ocasio. Photo: Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Puerto Rico’s own Bad Bunny has tested positive for the coronavirus. A representative for the reggaeton star confirmed the diagnosis to the Associated Press Monday. Bad Bunny (whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio) was set to perform “Dákiti” with Jhay Cortez at the American Music Awards on Sunday night, but he canceled without explanation. He still presented the award for favorite Latin female artist, “remotely,” however. His publicist, Sujeylee Solá, told AP the artist wasn’t showing any major symptoms as of Monday but provided no further details. Like most musicians during the pandemic, Bad Bunny continued to release music, videos, and perform remotely. He spent the first half of this year promoting his pre-quarantine 2020 album, YHLQMDLG, (Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana, “I do whatever I want.”) In April, he released an ode to lockdown called “En Casita.” Then, he made performing on moving vehicles his thing at a virtual concert in September and at the Latin Grammy Awards earlier this month, where he walked drove away with Best Reggaeton Performance for “Yo Perreo Sola.” At last night’s AMAs, he won favorite male Latin artist and favorite Latin album. Bad Bunny’s been busy. Let’s hope his quarantine is restful, not stressful.