You might not be able to gather with all your friends and family this Thanksgiving, but there’s at least one reason to be thankful: Bad Bunny is dropping a new album. The recent AMA winner for Best Latin Artist announced on Wednesday that his third album of 2020, El Último Tour del Mundo, will be released on Friday, November 27 at midnight, right after your pre-scheduled Thanksgiving food coma. On Wednesday, Bad Bunny, who was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, captioned an Instagram announcing the album with, “MAÑANA A LAS 12 DE LA MEDIANOCHE,” or “Tomorrow at midnight” in English. The 16-track album is said to will feature the singer’s chart-topping single ‘Dakiti’ featuring Jhay Cortez, and contains collaborations with Rosalia and ABRA. Fans of the Latin superstar are worried that this will be his last album, as Bad Bunny has hinted at retirement on previous albums and is beginning to embark on an acting career, appearing in season 3 of Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico. Time will tell if El Último Tour del Mundo, which reads “The Last World Tour” in English, will really be the end of Bad Bunny’s music career, but until then you can stream Bad Bunny’s third album of 2020 tomorrow at midnight. But for the record, we’re not ready to say goodbye to watching Bad Bunny perform on moving vehicles.