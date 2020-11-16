Photo: CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Hmm, “WAP” didn’t make former President Obama’s summer playlist, and now his new playlist draws from tunes he enjoyed during his tenure as the Leader of the Free World, so, okay, it’ll definitely make it onto his end-of-year list. In the meantime, Obama has released “A Promised Land” ahead of his new memoir of the same name debuting tomorrow, Tuesday, November 17, comprised of songs that take him back to that heady time period between 2008 and 2016, as if you weren’t nostalgic enough for that pre-Trump feeling already.

“Music has always played an important role in my life—and that was especially true during my presidency,” he tweeted Monday. “In honor of my book hitting shelves tomorrow, I put together this playlist featuring some memorable songs from my administration. Hope you enjoy it.” And if you can’t enjoy tracks like Fleetwood Mac’s “Rhiannon,” Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours,” or Beyoncé’s version of “At Last,” well, just listen to a few more. What’s the rush?

