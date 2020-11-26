Bebe Rexha Was Sabotaged by Confetti During Her Thanksgiving Performance

Bebe Rexha Photo: Macy’s/Twitter

Do not let the commercials for Black Friday deals, Christmas shopping, and Matthew Morrison as the Grinch distract you from the true meaning of the holidays. Thanksgiving is not about consumerism, or trying to make the most impressive dinner. What Thanksgiving is truly about is New York City-native pop star Bebe Rexha, dressed like some sort of reject villain from the live action Kim Possible DCOM, standing on a massive glittering Jennie-O turkey, singing a song about waist trainers. Rexha performed her single, “Baby, I’m Jealous,” for this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The track normally features Doja Cat but Doja was probably banned from the premises because she’s feuding with the Boss Baby balloon or something. Rexha sang about how she’s “a woman in dichotomy” as glittery turkey dancers in gold PPE masks strutted next to her.

The real holiday miracle happened at the end of the number, though, when the camera pulled out for applause. Confetti went off, and piece flitted onto the camera lens, blocking Rexha from the shot like Mike Wazowski on TV.

It was a live TV moment to be thankful for.