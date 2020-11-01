Here Are All the Costumes Celebs Wore to Their At-Home Halloweens

It’s that time of year again. Photo: Instagram

Social-distancing measures and an ongoing global pandemic may have forced (some) celebrities to stay at home for Halloween, but that didn’t stop them from devoting their considerable time and resources to going all out on their costumes, as per usual. This year’s batch of A-list costumes saw its customary share of topical pop-culture references (with more than a few allusions to Tiger King and Schitt’s Creek) as well as a few timeless classics like “Sexy Power Rangers,” “Sexy Little Red Riding Hood,” and, of course, “Sexy Freddy Krueger.” Here are a few of the funniest, strangest, and most extravagant of 2020’s celebrity Halloween costumes, to pay tribute to this most horrifying of years.

Here we have the aforementioned Sexy Power Rangers, brought to you by Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou, Victoria and Sofia Villarroel, and Carter Gregory.

Kelly Ripa blessed us with not one but two (sort of) timely costumes, Moira Rose of Schitt’s Creek, and Joe Exotic of Tiger King.

Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban delivered Halloweek’s most elaborate Tiger King costumes, with Kardashian as Carole Baskin, Cheban as Joe Exotic, and perhaps best of all, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West as the tigers. Grrrrrr!

Bella Thorne also sported two costumes, one with sister Dani Thorne as fairies-by-way-of-a-rave and another as Little Red Riding Hood.

Saweetie somehow managed to dress up as all three members of Destiny’s Child in a tribute to “Bootylicious.”

Vanessa Hudgens, taking her cues from Cabaret.

Halsey as a very lifelike Corpse Bride.

Mindy Kaling, in an incredible power move, went as Devi from her own show, Never Have I Ever.

Paris Hilton gave us an entire montage of Halloween looks, including The Wizard of Oz’s Dorothy, a Playboy bunny, and Joan of Arc.

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka and their kids did their annual Halloween photo shoot, themed this time around to Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

Chrissy Teigen went as the couple’s costume we’ve all seen a thousand times: Swan Lake and Spider-Man.

Rachel Bloom and family didn’t fight over the controllers about who gets to play as Mario; they’re all playing as Mario.

Tan France as Moira Rose? At least one point was made.

Reese Witherspoon just put on an Insta filter, which to be fair, is the exact amount of energy one should put into this year’s sad on a number of levels Halloween.

Lil Nas X potentially won the unofficial costume contest with his spot-on Nicki Minaj tribute.

Heidi Klum, who is the Mayor of Halloween, didn’t just do a costume; she filmed a whole horror movie.

Jennifer Garner channeling the granny emoji for spon dollars.

Dorinda Medley is the ghost haunting Bluestone Manor.

Charli XCX is… an aging e-girl?

Kendall Jenner’s Pamela Anderson costume got a stamp of approval from Anderson herself: “Love it.”

Lizzo fully committed to the role of Fly on Mike Pence’s head, noting in her caption, “I voted for Biden.”

Happy Halloween...? I hope you are all making the most of this fun holiday within the limits of these ridiculously challenging times. We’re not dressing up this year but we’re also not admitting defeat. Here are some of my (and my wife’s) favorite costumes from much freer days. pic.twitter.com/KkgiN6mZ5W — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) October 31, 2020

Tony Hawk didn’t dress up this year, but his Larry David costume deserves a victory lap around the skate park.

Janelle Monae’s Chucky rivals Annabelle for Spookiest Doll.

Normani has the purrfect take on Michelle Pfeiffer’s Batman Returns costume.

The Weeknd must have invested in some professional SFX for his Nutty Professor costume.