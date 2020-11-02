Beyoncé Keeps Actual Beehives

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f

It often feels like we know both everything and nothing about Beyoncé, one of this era’s biggest stars who’s also notoriously private. But in a new interview for her British Vogue cover story, Queen Bey is pulling back the curtain on one more aspect of her life. “I know it’s random, but I have two beehives,” she told the magazine. Sorry, what? “Real ones,” she continued. “I’ve had them at my house for a while now. I have around 80,000 bees and we make hundreds of jars of honey a year.” That’s not just any beekeeping hobby! And, no, sorry, she doesn’t do it in honor of her fans in the Beyhive. “I started the beehives because my daughters, Blue and Rumi, both have terrible allergies, and honey has countless healing properties,” she explained. (Some think local honey can help alleviate seasonal allergies because it has the area’s pollen from the bees, and we’re not going to fight the Queen Bey herself on this one.) Screw merch drops: We’d drop some serious cash for a jar of Beyoncé honey.