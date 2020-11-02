Beyoncé Keeps Election-Eve Endorsement Tradition Alive

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

If you’ve been waiting to hear about the coveted endorsement of one Beyoncé Knowles-Carter before you venture to the polls, you can go ahead and jump in line now. Beyoncé endorsed Democratic nominees Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Instagram on November 2. “Come thru, Texas! #VOTE 😘” she wrote, alongside a clip of her wearing a Greek meander-pattern outfit with a Biden-Harris mask, flashing the “I Voted” sticker on her hat. Bey’s late endorsement is giving us 2016 flashbacks, when Tidal released an ad for Hillary Clinton the day before the election as well, featuring Beyoncé along with Jay-Z, Chance the Rapper, Big Sean, and J. Cole. That ad featured footage from a Get Out the Vote concert in Cleveland, Ohio, the Friday before the election, where Beyoncé and the others performed alongside more musicians, including Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, and John Legend. With Texas in play for this presidential race like never before, Beyoncé cut straight to the chase with her message. More Texans may have voted early this year than the state’s entire 2016 turnout, but hey, better late than never right?