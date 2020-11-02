Your palms are sweaty, your knees are week, and your arms are heavy, presumably from stress-eating all your mom’s spaghetti, but don’t let all these symptoms keep you from seizing your “one opportunity” to head to the polls tomorrow. In their latest (and potential last) campaign commercial ahead of tomorrow’s election, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris dispatched Eminem’s instantly-recognizable 8 Mike hit “Lose Yourself” to psyche you up to vote, in a spot titled “One Opportunity.”

The rapper posted the video to Twitter on Monday afternoon, with the caption: “One opportunity…#Vote.” Because you get only shot (which you may have already used by voting early or by mail), so do not miss your chance to blow. What do you think is more nerve-wracking: competing in a life-changing rap battle, or waiting to find out the results of this year’s election? Yeah, you’re right. Rabbit only had to rap for, like, five minutes at a time.