Big Mouth’s Season 4 Trailer Is Just As Anxious As You Are

When prompted with the concepts of a highly infectious health condition and a “red wave,” what first comes to mind for most Americans are probably the two biggest news stories right now (you know the ones). But in the world of Netflix’s Big Mouth, those two ideas signify very different, angsty, puberty-related things. The streaming network released the trailer for the fourth season of the animated series today, which introduces constant attacks from “Tito the Anxiety Mosquito” (Haven’t these poor kids been through enough?!) and a very different red wave (A period. It’s a period.). Along with Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Maya “Bubble Bath” Rudolph, and the rest of the regular Big Mouth gang, a ton of stars are slated to lend their voices to the show next season, including Zach Galifianakis, Seth Rogen, Lena Waithe, John Oliver, Quinta Brunson, Paul Giamatti, Sterling K. Brown, Josie Totah, and PEN15’s Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle. Also new this season is the debut of comedian Ayo Edebiri, who will replace Jenny Slate as the voice of Missy in the penultimate episode. If you are “freaking the fuck out” these days due to the chaos and uncertainty of, well, everything, then from the looks of this trailer, it appears that Big Mouth will be right on your wavelength.
Big Mouth returns to Netflix on Friday, December 4.