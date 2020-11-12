Billie Eilish’s ‘Therefore I Am’ Video Just Might Make You Miss Malls

Billie Eilish hasn’t really gotten a break since she dropped her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, in 2019, which swept all four major awards at the Grammys earlier this year (remember January?). Right after, she released her Bond theme, “No Time to Die,” in February and prepared to set out on a world tour. But when the COVID-19 pandemic scrapped those tour plans, she turned them into a livestream show and went back into the studio. She has since dropped “my future” and is now releasing another new song, “Therefore I Am.” The new joint is a groovy post-breakup kiss-off and one of Eilish’s most fun songs ever. So fittingly, she took the music video to a closed mall, where she frolics for five minutes and amasses a handful of food-court options, from pretzels to lemonade to French fries to Chipotle chips. Have you ever longed for a mall so much before?