Bleachers Releases the Most Jersey Song of the Year

Between the legal weed and the new albums by Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi, Jersey pride has already reached record levels over the past few months. Expect another spike due to Bleachers’ new song, “chinatown,” the New Jerseyest thing to happen in music this year. Bleachers leader Jack Antonoff sings about falling in love and running away with a girl he meets in Chinatown, and if you think that sounds a bit like something another Jersey rock singer would write, you wouldn’t be wrong: Springsteen features on the song, bridging the generations of Jersey musicians. The music video largely finds Antonoff and Springsteen driving down Jersey roads in a convertible, and honestly, what more could you want? (Okay, maybe Jack’s “Welcome to New Jersey: Now Go Home” T-shirt.) “‘Chinatown’ starts in NYC and travels to new jersey. that pull back to the place i am from mixed with terror of falling in love again,” Antonoff described in a statement, according to Pitchfork. Of working with Springsteen (who blends into the song better than you’d expect, we promise), Antonoff added, “It’s the honor of a lifetime to be joined by him. he is the artist who showed me that the sound of the place i am from has value and that there is a spirit here that needs to be taken all over the world.” Anyone else’s eye allergies acting up?

Bleachers also released another new song, “45,” performed solo by Antonoff on acoustic guitar. The tracks are from an upcoming album, slated for 2021, that follows Bleachers’ 2017 sophomore album, Gone Now. Antonoff has stayed more than busy enough in the past few years, though, producing for Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, and the Chicks, among others, and starting a new band called Red Hearse. Call it the Jersey work ethic.