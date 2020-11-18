Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Brown Jr., Has Died at age 28

Photo: Getty Images for BET

Bobby Brown Jr., the son of singer Bobby Brown, was found dead on Wednesday at his home in the L.A. area. TMZ reported that police are still at the residence and that no foul play is expected. He was 28.

This is the latest in a series of tragedies to befall Bobby Brown and his family. In 2015, Bobbi Brown Jr.’s half-sister, Bobbi Kristina, died at the age of 22 after being found in a bathtub with toxic levels of cocaine and alcohol in her system. Her ex, Nick Gordon, who was found legally responsible for her death, died of an overdose this past January at age 30. Her mother, legendary singer Whitney Houston, died in 2015, accidentally overdosing in a bathtub at the Beverly Hills Hilton in 2012. Bobby Jr. was the one of two children the “My Prerogative” singer had with his on-and-off-girlfriend before Houston, Kim Ward. He appeared on his father’s reality TV series Being Bobby Brown with both Bobbi Kristina and Whitney Houston when he was 13-years-old. RIP.