Boosie Badazz Shot in the Leg in Dallas

Rapper Boosie Badazz has been shot in the leg, and is currently being treated at a Dallas hospital, WFAA and TMZ report. Details of Boosie’s condition have not been publicly released as of Saturday evening. Boosie was at a vigil on Friday night in Dallas honoring his friend and collaborator Mo3, who was shot and killed while driving on Interstate 35 in Dallas last Wednesday. Boosie and Mo3 most recently collaborated on a mixtape back in February titled Badazz MO3, and Boosie tweeted about Mo3’s death earlier this week, writing, “IM LOST FOR WORDS MY BOY MO3 SEE U WHEN I GET THERE.” Authorities have said there is no evidence at this time that the two shootings are related, according to WFAA.

